India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Live Updates

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first in the opening T20I of the three-match series against India at the newly-named Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

Here are the live updates:

# KL Rahul is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Shafiul Islam gives breakthrough to Bangladesh as early as in the very first over. Indian opener Rohit Sharma (9) was caught leg before wicket on the sixth delivery of the opening over. Dhawan, on the other hand, tapped the third delivery towards point to get off the mark with a quick single India 10/1 (1 over)

# Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will begin the innings for India. Shafiul Islam to open the attack for Bangladesh.

# The two teams have walked down the crease for their national anthems.

# Lineups:

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed

Bangladesh XI: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain

# Mohammad Naim is all set to make debut for Bangladesh!

# Bangladesh win toss, opt to bowl first against India!

# The toss will take place shortly!

# Shivam Dube has been handed T20I cap by head coach Ravi Shastri. He is now all set to make his debut for India.

Proud moment for Shivam Dube who is all set to make his T20I debut for #TeamIndia. Go well, Shivam @Paytm #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/QoPvzd3QZg — BCCI (@BCCI) November 3, 2019

# India and Bangladesh are all set to take on each other in first T20I!

Hello and welcome to the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi for the 1st T20I against Bangladesh.#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/sW1rI7IWOU — BCCI (@BCCI) November 3, 2019

Having dominated South Africa in all the three formats of the game, India will look to continue their winning momentum when they head into the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, beginning Sunday at the newly named Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Regular skipper Virat Kohli has been rested for the Bangladesh T20I series and in his absence, the Indian team will be led by star opener Rohit Sharma--who will look to lead from the front by coming up with yet again good batting performance.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will also be without their regular captain Shakib Al Hasan, who has been handed a two-year suspension by the International Cricket Council (ICC), with one year of that suspended after he accepted three charges of breaching the anti-corruption code.

All eyes will now be on the new skipper Mahmudullah, who will look to guide Bangladesh to victory against a strong India side.

The full squad is as follows:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Animul Islam, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shaiful Islam, Abu Haider Rony, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam.