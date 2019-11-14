India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1: Live Updates

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first against India on the opening day of the first Test of the two-match series between the two sides at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Thursday.

Here are the live updates:

# India have made just one change from their last Test match against South Africa. Ishant Sharma has been brought in place of Shahbaz Nadeem.

# Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat first against India!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes!

# India are all set to take on Bangladesh on Day 1 of the first Test.

Having clinched a three-match T20I series against the Mahmudullah-led Bangladesh, India will look to continue their dominance when the two sides head into the opening Test of the two-match series at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Thursday.

Regular skipper Virat Kohli, who was rested for the Bangladesh T20Is, has returned to lead the hosts in the longest format of the game and he will look to guide India to victory.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be lead by

Mominul Haque in the Test format in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan--who was handed a two-year ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for not reporting corrupt approaches.

India are currently at an unbeaten streak at home as they have won 11 matches in a row since 2013. The hosts will look to continue their winning momentum and further strengthen their position at the top of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

Bangladesh, meanwhile, will be keen to begin their campaign at the World Test Championship on a winning note.

The two squads are as follows:

India: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant.

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (c), Liton Das (wk), Mehedi Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Saif Hassan, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Shadman Islam, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mustafizur Rahman and Mushfiqur Rahim (wk)