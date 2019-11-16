India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3: Live Updates

After declaring their first innings at 493 for six overnight, the Indian bowlers will look to exploit early-morning conditions and wrap up Bangladesh's second innings as soon as possible on the third day of the opening Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Saturday.

Here are the live updates:

# WICKET!! Umesh Yadav gives an early breakthrought to India in the second innings by bowling out Imrul Kayes for six on the first delivery of the sixth over. Bangladesh 10/1 (5.1 overs)

# Eight runs off the first three overs. Shadman Islam (4) got off the mark with three runs when he pushed the last delivery of the first over back past the bowler, while Imrul Kayes drove with style for a four through covers to open his account. India 8/0 (3 overs)

# Imrul Kayes and Shadman Islam have walked down the crease to resume Bangladesh's second innings. Ishant Sharma to open the proceedings for India today.

# The third day's play will begin shortly

Mayank Agarwal slammed his second double century while Ajinkya Rahane well-supported him with 86-run knock as India reach 493 for six at stumps on the second day of the opening Test against Bangladesh at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Friday.

At the end of day's play, India took a huge 343-run lead over Bangladesh in the first innings, with Ravindra Jadeja (60) and Umesh Yadav (25) batting at the crease. However, India later declared their innings to allow the fast bowlers exploit the early-morning condition on Day 3.

Resuming at the opening day's score of 86 for one, Agarwal and Rahane stitched a mammoth 190-run partnership for the fourth wicket before the Indian opener shared another crucial 123-run stand with Jadeja to help the hosts take a 343-run lead against Bangladesh.

On the opening day, India bundled out Bangladesh cheaply for 150 runs after the latter won the toss and opted to bat first. Mohammad Shami was the pick of the bowlers with his figures of three for 27, while Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav all chipped in with two wickets each.

India are currently at an unbeaten streak at home as they have won 11 matches in a row since 2013. The hosts are looking to maintain their winning momentum and further strengthen their position at the top of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

Bangladesh, meanwhile, are eyeing to begin their campaign at the World Test Championship on a winning note.