India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs BAN 1st Test match online and on TV?

Team India will take on hosts Bangladesh in the first Test of two-Test series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram from Wednesday (December 14). An injury-hit Indian side will be keen to take revenge for the 2-1 ODI series suffered at the hands of Bangladesh last week.

KL Rahul’s tactical acumen will be tested along with his batting prowess when a depleted Indian team clashes with a tricky Bangladesh in the high-stakes two-match series, the result of which will have an impact on India’s chances for the World Test Championship final qualification. India are currently fourth in the WTC table behind Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka. The only way of qualifying for the final in June is to straightaway win both the Tests against Bangladesh and then all four at home against Pat Cummins’ Australia to eliminate any ifs and buts.

The journey starts at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, which has traditionally favoured the batters but also offers some turn towards the business end of the match. The visitors will start as overwhelming favourites in Test format, in which the Bangladesh is yet to beat India but the absence of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja could hurt the side.

Here’s everything you need to know about India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match:

When will the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match start?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will be played from December 14, Wednesday onwards.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will be hosted at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match begin?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will begin at 9 am IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 8.30am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match Predicted 11

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Shakib al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Anamul Haque/Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam/Taijul Islam and Taskin Ahmed.

India: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.