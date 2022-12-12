topStoriesenglish
Watch: Team India finds another all-rounder, Shreyas Iyer bowls leg-spin to Virat Kohli in nets

The first test between India and Bangladesh will start on December 14 at Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. For Kohli, the two-match Test series is the perfect chance to end his century drought in Test cricket.

After scoring his 72nd century in international cricket against Bangladesh in the third and final ODI at Chattogram a few days ago, Virat Kohli will be high on confidenece. Kohli was in the nets and working hard with the bat ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh since he is a great believer in capitalising on excellent form. Fans would be surprised to learn that Shreyas Iyer, not a typical bowler, was giving him a throwdown.

Veteran batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was also seen having a knock in the net next net to where Kohli is batting. The sound of the cameras clicking can be heard at the end of the video. This is the video:

The first test between India and Bangladesh will start on December 14 at Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. For Kohli, the two-match Test series is the perfect chance to end his century drought in Test cricket. Kohli only participated in four games in the 2022 season, but he managed to score 220 runs at an average of 31.43 runs per game. At Newlands in Cape Town, he recorded his highest score of 79 runs against South Africa.

In his test career, Virat Kohli has amassed excellent stats against Bangladesh. In just five innings, he has already scored 392 runs at an average of 78.40, including two hundreds. He will have the chance to beat current coach Rahul Dravid and overtake him to become Bangladesh's second-highest run scorer during the two-match test series. To beat Dravid's total of 560 runs in ten innings against Bangladesh, Kohli needs to score 1689 more runs. If Kohli overcomes Dravid, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar will be the only player on the list to be ahead of him.

India’s updated squad for Bangladesh Tests: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections