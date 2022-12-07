India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs BAN 2nd ODI match online and on TV?

Trying to pick up pieces after a demoralising defeat, India’s decorated top-order will be desperate to change the narrative and give a better account of itself against slow bowling in the do-or-die second ODI against Bangladesh on Wednesday (December 7). Having failed to take the last wicket when Bangladesh needed more than 50 runs, Indian bowlers could not deliver but there is no denying the fact that a star-studded batting line-up needs to show more responsibility.

The last time India played a bilateral series in Bangladesh was back in 2015 when under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the team lost the three-match series 1-2 and the only win came in the dead third rubber. History could repeat itself at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium if spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraj can once again keep the Indian batters under wraps between overs 11-40.

That was the real period of struggle for all Indian batters, save KL Rahul (73 off 70 balls) who was the best player on show in the opening game. While there are still 10 months left for the ODI World Cup, it is not yet clear what exactly will be Indian team's approach.

The talks around adopting a ‘fearless approach’ has been going on for some time but its implementation has only been sporadic. At times, adapting to conditions and reacting to situations has got more prominence. The track at Mirpur wasn’t exactly a batting beauty but it also didn't warrant a score of 186.

The erstwhile selection committee’s decision to rest both Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson for this series has been equally baffling. The logic given by the former chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma was that due to a short turnaround from New Zealand, they have picked a fresh bunch of players for the series. Gill wasn’t a part of T20 World Cup and also didn’t play the T20 series in New Zealand (he was part of the squad though) and hence leaving him out was baffling.

Here’s everything you need to know about India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match:

When will the India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match start?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match will be played on December 7, Wednesday.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match will be hosted at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Mirpur.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match begin?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match will begin at 11:30 am IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 11am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match Predicted 11

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Sen, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar