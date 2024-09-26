India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Concerns Rise Over Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium Safety

As the cricketing world turns its attention to Kanpur for the eagerly anticipated second Test between India and Bangladesh, significant safety concerns have emerged surrounding the Green Park Stadium. While fans are eager to witness their team in action, the recent declaration by the Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) has cast a shadow over the match, raising questions about the stadium's readiness to host international cricket.

Safety Warnings and Restricted Attendance

Just three days before the match, the PWD deemed one of the stands in the Green Park Stadium dangerous, concluding that it may not support the full capacity of fans during the Test. According to reports, the Balcony C stand, which can accommodate 4,800 spectators, will only sell 1,700 tickets due to safety concerns. Ankit Chatterjee, the CEO of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA), acknowledged the issues, stating, “We have agreed that we will not sell all the tickets of Balcony C. The repair work will continue for the next couple of days.”

This decision highlights the serious nature of the concerns raised by the PWD. Engineers inspected the stand for several hours and warned that it might not withstand the weight of fans, particularly if excitement erupts during the match. One engineer reportedly stated, “This stand won’t be able to take the weight of even 50 fans if they start jumping after Rishabh Pant hits a six.” Such alarming assessments emphasize the urgency of addressing the stadium's structural integrity before the match begins.

The Broader Implications for Kanpur’s Cricketing Reputation

The Green Park Stadium has a storied history in Indian cricket, but it has struggled to host international fixtures in recent years, particularly as modern venues like the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow have taken center stage. The current safety issues further complicate efforts to re-establish Kanpur as a key location for international cricket. With cricketing passion running deep in the region, fans deserve a venue that is both safe and capable of delivering an unforgettable experience.

The UPCA is under pressure to ensure that safety concerns are adequately addressed before the match. The decision to limit attendance in Balcony C reflects a cautious approach, but it also risks disappointing many fans eager to witness live cricket. The ongoing repair work and structural assessments will play a critical role in determining whether the stadium can reliably host future events.

Historical Context: A Venue in Decline

This isn’t the first time the Green Park Stadium has faced challenges. The last Test match held there saw a dramatic finish against New Zealand, marred by poor visibility and lighting issues. The ongoing problems with the stadium’s floodlights, with reports of malfunctioning bulbs, suggest that the venue’s infrastructure requires significant upgrades to meet international standards. The failure to rectify these longstanding issues raises questions about the management of the venue and its ability to safely host cricket matches.