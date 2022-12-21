topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
INDIA VS BANGLADESH 2022

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Lionel Messi and Argentina fever takes over Bangladesh, skipper Shakib al Hasan dons THIS jersey, WATCH

Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan carried on the Argentina fervour on to the field during a training session at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday (December 20). Shakib was spotted playing football in an Argentina and Lionel Messi jersey during a practice session on Tuesday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 08:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Lionel Messi and Argentina fever takes over Bangladesh, skipper Shakib al Hasan dons THIS jersey, WATCH

The FIFA World Cup 2022 might be over on Sunday (December 18) but the Lionel Messi and Argentina fever refuses to die down in Bangladesh ahead of the second Test against India beginning on Thursday (December 22). Bangladesh were one of the biggest supporters of the Albiceleste through the course of FIFA World Cup 2022. Argentina went on to defeat France in the final via penalties to lift their third World title.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan carried on the Argentina fervour on to the field during a training session at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday (December 20). Shakib was spotted playing football in an Argentina and Lionel Messi jersey during a practice session on Tuesday.

Earlier, a video of him driving his car in Argentina’s jersey went viral on social media. As the fans were on the roads after the FIFA World Cup final, Shakib was passing by when he grabbed the attention. The Bangladesh all-rounder was snapped cheering for Argentina and in return, he waved at the happy fans.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh head coach Russel Domingo has hinted that skipper Shakib Al Hasan could play as a pure batter in the second and final Test against India next week. The left-arm spinner bowled only 12 overs during India’s first innings and didn’t roll his arms in the second essay due to rib and shoulder injury. Shakib scored 84 in Bangladesh’s second innings was one of the positives in an otherwise disappointing performance, which led to the home team’s 188-run loss.

“He could play as a batter (only). Obviously, he didn’t bowl enough overs. He is still struggling with his shoulder and bruising. It left us with four bowlers – a big blow for us,” Domingo said.

Team India lead the series 1-0 and will look to complete a whitewash by winning the second Test as well. India need to win at least four out of the next five Tests to qualify for the World Test Championships final once again.

Live Tv

india vs bangladesh 2022Ind vs BanIND vs BAN 2nd TestLionel MessiFIFA World Cup 2022Argentina football teamShakib Al HasanViral video

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith
DNA Video
DNA: Sargam Koushal from Kashmir wins Mrs World 2022 title