India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Lionel Messi and Argentina fever takes over Bangladesh, skipper Shakib al Hasan dons THIS jersey, WATCH

The FIFA World Cup 2022 might be over on Sunday (December 18) but the Lionel Messi and Argentina fever refuses to die down in Bangladesh ahead of the second Test against India beginning on Thursday (December 22). Bangladesh were one of the biggest supporters of the Albiceleste through the course of FIFA World Cup 2022. Argentina went on to defeat France in the final via penalties to lift their third World title.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan carried on the Argentina fervour on to the field during a training session at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday (December 20). Shakib was spotted playing football in an Argentina and Lionel Messi jersey during a practice session on Tuesday.

Shakib Al Hasan, the Bangladesh test captain playing warm-up football wearing Argentina jersey before the second test vs India in Mirpur. pic.twitter.com/S0SMxQoTsj — Saifullah Bin Anowar (@sbanowar44) December 20, 2022

Earlier, a video of him driving his car in Argentina’s jersey went viral on social media. As the fans were on the roads after the FIFA World Cup final, Shakib was passing by when he grabbed the attention. The Bangladesh all-rounder was snapped cheering for Argentina and in return, he waved at the happy fans.

Shakib Al Hasan celebrating Argentina's victory last night on the roads like this with mass people has to be one of the coolest thing on internet __ pic.twitter.com/GTcYtmSf9d — Nafiu Kabir (@NafiuKaabir) December 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Bangladesh head coach Russel Domingo has hinted that skipper Shakib Al Hasan could play as a pure batter in the second and final Test against India next week. The left-arm spinner bowled only 12 overs during India’s first innings and didn’t roll his arms in the second essay due to rib and shoulder injury. Shakib scored 84 in Bangladesh’s second innings was one of the positives in an otherwise disappointing performance, which led to the home team’s 188-run loss.

“He could play as a batter (only). Obviously, he didn’t bowl enough overs. He is still struggling with his shoulder and bruising. It left us with four bowlers – a big blow for us,” Domingo said.

Team India lead the series 1-0 and will look to complete a whitewash by winning the second Test as well. India need to win at least four out of the next five Tests to qualify for the World Test Championships final once again.