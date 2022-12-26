India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin BREAKS 34-year-old record in Tests, check HERE

Team India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin was the architect of India’s three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday (December 25). Ashwin remained unbeaten 42 as India chased down 145 to win, thanks to his 71-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Shreyas Iyer.

Ashwin was also adjudged the ‘Player-of-the-match’ for his six wickets in the game as well. On the course of his match-winning knock, Ashwin also smashed the world record of highest score by a No. 9 batter in a successful chase in Test. The Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan Royals off-spinner broke the record of former West Indies pacer Winston Benjamin, who had scored 40 not out against Pakistan in 1988 Test. The other highest score at No. 9 in successful chase came off the bat of England’s Sydney Barnes vs Australia in 1908.

Highest score at No.9 or lower in successful Test chase:



42* - R ASHWIN__ v BAN, 2022

40* - Winston Benjamin__ v PAK, 1988

38* - Sydney Barnes_______ v AUS, 1908

35 - Rashid Latif__ v AUS, 1994

35 - Rashid Latif v AUS, 1994
34* - Gerry Hazlitt v ENG, 1907

Following his side’s three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second Test, Ashwin expressed happiness at his team’s win, calling it ‘memorable’. India defeated Bangladesh by three wickets in a thrilling contest in the second Test on Sunday to seal the series 2-0 here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

“Great game and a memorable win. #blessed #INDvsBAN,” tweeted Ashwin after the win. Ashwin made valuable contributions with both bat and ball to seal the series for the visitors. He scored 112 runs in three innings at an average of 56.00, which included a knock of 58 in the first Test.

He also took seven wickets in the series. Earlier, opting to bat first, Bangladesh were bundled out for 227 in the first innings, with Mominul Haque (84) being the top-scorer. Umesh Yadav (4/25) and Ravichandran Ashwin (4/71) impressed with the ball for India.

India gained an 87-run lead in the match and were bowled out for 314 in their first innings. Rishabh Pant (93) and Shreyas Iyer (87) posted valuable knocks while Taijul Islam (4/74) and Shakib al Hasan (4/79) were the standout bowlers for the hosts. Bangladesh outscored themselves in their second innings but were still bundled out for 231 runs.

