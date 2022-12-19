India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma RULED OUT of Dhaka Test, KL Rahul to continue as skipper

Team India will continue to miss the services of their regular skipper Rohit Sharma in the Test series against Bangladesh. After missing the third ODI and the first Test against Bangladesh at Chattogram, it has now emerged that Rohit will not be travelling to Bangladesh at all and will be missing the second Test in Mirpur from December 22 as well.

In Rohit’s absence, opener KL Rahul will continue to lead the side after India went 1-0 up in the series with a 188-run win over hosts Bangladesh in the first Test in Chattogram, according to Cricbuzz website. “The news of Rohit's unavailability emerged on Monday (December 19) after it was found that the skipper's thumb, which was injured during the second ODI of the ongoing tour, has not fully healed. He seems to be suffering from a little bit of stiffness. Considering the important assignments ahead for the Indian team, the BCCI, the selection committee and the team management have decided not to risk him at this stage,” Cricbuzz was quoted as saying.

According to the website, Rohit who is currently in Mumbai, would have managed to bat through the Test but concerns remained over the risk involved while fielding. “The medical team and the team management felt that injury could get serious on the field if he gets hurt again on that thumb. The immediate impression is that he will be available for the white ball series (three T20Is and three ODIs) against Sri Lanka starting on January 3,” Cricbuzz informed.

Indian skipper Rohit suffered a blow to his thumb while trying to take a catch in the slips in the second ODI, following which the BCCI medical team assessed him and rushed him to Mumbai for treatment on December 7. He has been undergoing treatment in the city since.

Rohit’s absence means that young opener Shubman Gill, who scored his maiden Test century in the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury stadium against Bangladesh, will continue to open the innings with stand-in skipper KL Rahul.