India vs Bangladesh , 3rd T20I: List of records which could be broken

After sealing an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second T20I, India will look to continue their winning momentum and clinch the three-match series 2-1 when they head into the third and final game against the Mahmudullah-led side at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Maharashtra on Sunday.

On Thursday, interim skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front as he smashed a blistering knock of 85 runs off 43 balls in his 100th T20I to help India chase down the target of 153 runs in 15.4 overs and level the three-match series 1-1 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Earlier, Bangladesh dominated India in all three departments of the game to clinch a seven-wicket win in the opening T20I at the newly-named Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. It was also Bangladesh's first-ever Twenty20I win over India.

Heading into the third T20I, India will look to capitalise on their second match win while Bangladesh will be eager to bounce back and clinch the historic win.

Let us take a look at some notable records which can be broken during the match:

# Rohit Sharma, who has been in a solid form this year, could equal Indian skipper Virat Kohli's record of most number of 50-plus scores in the shortest format of the game. Sharma currently has 21 50-plus scores in T20Is while Kohli has 22 fifty-plus scores in his tally.

# With 225 boundaries in his account, Rohit needs just 11 more to cross Kohli's tally of 235 fours in the T20I format of the game.

# Rohit Sharma can also cross the 500-run mark in T20Is against Bangladesh if he notches up another half-century in the third match on Sunday.

# In the second T20I, the Indian opener levelled Virat Kohli (36) in terms of career T20I catches when he bagged the wicket of Afif Hossain. Another catch in the final match could help Rohit surpass Kohli.

# Rohit, who scored six maximums during his 85-run knock in the second T20I against Bangladesh, needs just two sixes to reach 400-mark across all formats of the game.

# Newly-appointed skipper Mahmudullah is just 78 runs short of becoming the third Bangladesh batsman to amass 1,500-plus runs in the shortest of the game.

# Bangladesh batsman Liton Das needs only 12 more runs to cross the 500-run mark in T20Is.

# All-rounder Mushfiqur Rahim could surpass banned cricketer Shakib Al Hasan (33) in terms of most number of sixes in the format. He needs just three more maximums to achieve the feat.

# Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has a chance to become India's most successful bowler in the shortest format of the game. With 49 wickets in his account, Chahal needs to bag four more wickets to achieve the feat.