India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: Live Updates

Bangladesh won the toss and asked India to bat first in the crucial third and last T20I of the three-match series at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Maharashtra on Sunday.

Here are the live updates:

# India 25/1 (4 overs)

# 10 runs off the last over. Dhawan (10) flicked the second delivery of the third over off the back foot to deep midwicket for the first boundary of the match before he lifted the very next ball over mid-on for another four runs. KL Rahul, on the other hand, got off the mark by flicking the fifth ball of the third over to deep midwicket. India 13/1 (3 overs)

# KL Rahul is the new batsman in!

# WICKET!! Shafiul Islam gives breakthrough to Bangladesh as early as in the second over. The Bangladesh bowler delivered a length ball on the third delivery while Rohit (2) stood firm to punch straight, but the ball took the inside edge of the bat before hitting into the stumps. India 3/1 (2 overs)

# Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have walked down the crease to begin India's innings. Al-Amin Hossain to open the proceedings for the visitors.

# India have called in Manish Pandey as a replacement for Krunal Pandya. For Bangladesh, Mohammed Mithun comes in for Mosaddek Hossain.

# Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman



# Bangladesh win toss, ask India to bat first!

# The toss will take place in a few minutes!

# India and Bangladesh are all set to play third and final T20I.

On Thursday, interim skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front as he smashed a blistering knock of 85 runs off 43 balls in his 100th T20I to help India chase down the target of 153 runs in 15.4 overs and level the three-match series 1-1 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Earlier, Bangladesh dominated India in all three departments of the game to clinch a seven-wicket win in the opening T20I at the newly-named Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. It was also Bangladesh's first-ever Twenty20I win over India.

Heading into the third T20I, India will look to capitalise on their second match win while Bangladesh will be eager to bounce back and clinch the historic win.

The two squads are as follows:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Animul Islam, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shaiful Islam, Abu Haider Rony, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam