Ajinkya Rahane

India vs Bangladesh: Ajinkya Rahane is already 'dreaming' about historic pink ball test; see pic

India thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in the first Test and will look to whitewash it in Kolkata as they start their pink ball Test campaign.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ajinkyarahane88

Kolkata: India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane says he is already "dreaming" about the first-ever Day-Night Test in the country, which is starting from Friday against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens here.

"Already dreaming about the historic pink ball test," Rahane said in a Twitter post along with a picture of him sleeping and a pink ball lying next to him.

The Mumbai batsman is scheduled to land in the city on Tuesday morning along with skipper Virat Kohli.

India thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in the first Test and will look to whitewash it here as they start their pink ball Test campaign.

The Kohli-led side are already top of the ICC World Test Championship chart with 300 points from six matches, recording wins in all six of them.

