India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's T20 World Cup: East Perth weather, WACA Ground pitch report

Having kicked off their campaign at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup with a win over Australia, the Indian women's cricket team will look to continue their momentum when they head into their second Group A match of the showpiece event against Bangladesh at WACA Ground in East Perth on Monday.

India will head into the match after clinching a comfortable 17-run win over four-time winner and defending champion Australia in the tournament opener at Sydney Showground Stadium on February 21.

Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav finished with terrific figures of four for 19 while she was assisted by pacer Shikha Pandey who bagged three wickets by giving away just 14 runs as India successfully defended the lowly target of 133 runs by bundling out Australia for 115.

Alyssa Healy (51) and Ashleigh Gardner (34) put up a good fight for the defending champions but it was not just enough to help the side cross the mark. Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma (49) and Shafali Verma (29) were the only two Indian players to have made some decent contributions with the bat.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are yet to open their campaign at the Women's T20 World Cup. They will look to begin their quest of maiden title at the showpiece event on a winning note.

As far as weather is concerned, there are possibilities of heavy downpour in Perth in the morning--with the conditions expected to be big soggy. However, the weather is expected to remain clear throughout the match (4.30 p.m onwards). The temperature is likely to reach around 30-degree Celsius.

The furious WACA Ground pitch is expected to favour spinners. However, a good amount of runs can also be put on the scoreboard if the batsmen are ready to put their heads down. Notably, the last two matches of the Women's T20 World Cup played at this ground were won by the team opting to bat second.

The two squads are as follows:

India women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar.

Bangladesh women: Salma Khatun (c), Rumana Ahmed, Ayasha Rahman, Fahima Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Nigar Sultana (wk), Panna Ghosh, Ritu Moni, Sanjida Islam, Shamima Sultana.