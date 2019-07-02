India vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2019: Live Updates

India won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh in the 40th match of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Here are the live updates:

# 10 runs off the very first over. KL Rahul (1) got off the mark by flicking the second delivery from Mortaza behind square with ease for a single, while Rohit (8) opened his account with a blistering pull over square leg for a six. India 10/0 (1 over)

# Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have walked down the crease to open the innings for India. Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza will begin the attack for his side.

# Lineups:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

# Meanwhile, Bangladesh have also made two changes. Mehidy Hasan is out for Rubel Hossain while Mahmudullah has not passed a fitness test on his calf tear and, therefore, will be replaced by Sabbir Rahman.

# India have made two changes in their Playing XI. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has recovered fully from his hamstring injury and will replace Kuldeep Yadav, while Dinesh Karthik is in for out-of-form Kedar Jadhav.

# India win toss, opt to bat first against Bangladesh!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes.

After getting a wake-up call with their first defeat of the 2019 ICC World Cup against England, India will look to bounce back and seal a spot in the semi-final of the tournament with a win over Bangladesh in a crucial tie at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Tuesday.

India continue to stand at the second spot in the points table despite a 31-run defeat at the hands of England. However, the Men in Blue--who have five wins from seven matches--need to win one of their remaining two matches against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to qualify for the semi-final.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are languishing down to the seventh spot with just three victories from seven matches.

The Mashrafe Mortaza-led side needs to win both of their remaining two group stage fixtures against India and Pakistan to have any chance of making it to the knockouts.

However, the Virat Kohli-led side is likely to make a lot of changes going into the clash against Bangladesh.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has recovered fully from his hamstring injury while all-rounder Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of the tournament after failing to recover fully from a toe injury which he sustained during a net session in Southampton.

Karnataka batsman Mayank Agarwal has been officially roped in the Indian squad as a replacement for injured Shankar for the rest of the mega event.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja or Dinesh Karthik is likely to be roped in place of out-of-form Kedar Jadhav.

Here are the two squads:

Bangladesh (BAN): Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed.

India (IND): Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav.