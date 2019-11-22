India vs Bangladesh, Pink Ball Test Day 1: Live Updates

Umesh Yadav bagged a three-wicket haul while Ishant Sharma chipped in with two wickets as India reduced Bangladesh to 73 for six at Lunch on the opening day of historic Day-Night pink ball match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

Here are the live updates:

# Bangladesh 73/6 (21.4 overs) at Lunch!

# Liton Das retires hurt after a blow right on his forehead, albeit on the helmet on the fourth delivery of the 22nd over by Ishant Sharma.

# Nayeem Hasan is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Ishant Sharma strikes for India. Mahmudullah (6) edged the fourth delivery of the 20th over towards first slip, only to see Wriddhiman Saha dive to his right at full stretch to take an incredible catch. Bangladesh 64/6 (20 overs)

# Liton Das is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Umesh Yadav strikes again. Shadman Islam edged the second deliver of the 15th over behind the stumps to wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha. The Bangladesh opener went back to pavilion after scoring 29. Bangladesh 47/5 (15 overs)

# Mahmudullah is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! India are on a roll today as they have reduced Bangladesh to 26 for 4. Mushfiqur Rahim too was bowled out for a duck off a Mohammad Shami delivery in the 12th over. The fifth delivery of the over by Shami cannoned into the stumps off the inside edge of Rahim's bat. Bangladesh 26/4 (12 overs)

# WICKET!! It's two wicket in an over for Umesh Yadav. Mohammad Mithun also departed for a duck after being clean bowled by Yadav on the third ball. Bangladesh 17/3 (11 overs)

# WICKET! Mominul Haque (0) got a thick edge of the bat on the first delivery of the 11th over by Umesh Yadav as opener Rohit Sharma dived across from second and plucked the ball out one-handed. Bangladesh 17/2 (10.1 overs)

# Mominul Haque is the new batsman in!

# WICKET!! Ishant Sharma gives breakthrough to India. After surviving dismissal on the first ball of the seventh over, Imrul Kayes (4) was caught leg before wicket on the third delivery of the seventh over. Bangladesh 15/1 (7 overs)

# Bangladesh added 12 runs off the last four overs, including two boundaries by Shadman Islam. The Bangladesh opener rocked back on the third delivery of the fourth over before smashing it to the left of the backward pointbefore he pounced the fifth delivery of the same over to the left of midwicket for another boundary. Bangladesh 14/0 (5 overs)

# Just two runs off the first two overs. Imrul Kayes (1) got off the mark by tucking the second delivery of the second over away to fine leg for one run before Shadman Islam (1) clipped the fourth delivery away to fine leg to open the account for one run. Bangladesh 2/0 (2 overs)

# Umesh Yadav to share the new ball with Ishant Sharma.

# Imrul Kayes and Shadman Islam have walked down the crease to open the batting for Bangladesh. Ishant Sharma will begin the proceedings for India.

# The two sides have walked down the crease for their national anthems.

# Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has just been introduced to both the teams.

# India have named unchanged Playing XI, while Bangladesh have made two changes in their squad. Al-Amin Hossain and Nayeem Hasan have been roped in place of Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan out.

# Lineups:

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque (capt), Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das (wk), Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadat Hossain

India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Shama, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

# Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat first against India in pink-ball Test!

Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat first in the second Test at Eden Gardens Kolkata.#BANvIND #RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/COlVWwx4CT — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) November 22, 2019

# Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have arrived in Kolkata to inaugurate the first day-night Test match.

# The toss will take place shortly.

# India and Bangladesh are all set to play their first-ever Day-Night Test.

Having already taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series, India will look to complete a series whitewash against Bangladesh when they play their first-ever Day-Night pink ball match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

India, who are currently ranked at the top spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings, will become the ninth country to play under lights in the longest format of the game since Australia and New Zealand played the first-ever pink ball match.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will attend the opening day of India's first-ever Day-Night Test match.

According to reports, Army paratroopers are likely to fly into the Eden Gardens to hand over a pink ball each to the two skippers prior to the toss.

Meanwhile, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is also planning to felicitate Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra, ace tennis star Sania Mirza, Rio Olympic silver-medallist P.V. Sindhu and six-time boxing world champion MC Mary Kom among others.

On the eve of the match, India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday expressed his excitement over the same by describing the iconic day-night match against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens as a "landmark occassion" for the country's cricket.

"This pink ball Test match is a challenge for us. It is very exciting for us as the energy will be very high. It is a landmark occasion," ANI had quoted Kohli as saying.

The Kohli-led side had previously clinched a comprehensive win by an innings and 130 runs in the opening Test against Bangladesh at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

By recording their fourth straight Test win at home this season, India further strengthened their position at the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings by reaching 300 points.

The two squads are as follows:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque (c), Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mossadek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraj, Taijul Islam, Naeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Al Amin Hossain, Ebadot Hossain.