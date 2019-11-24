हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs Bangladesh

India vs Bangladesh, Pink Ball Test Day 3: Live Updates

Having reduced Bangladesh to 152 for six in their second innings, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team will look to take the remaining four wickets of the visitors as soon as possible and seal an innings win in their first-ever Day-Night Pink Ball Test at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. 

Image Credits: Reuters

Having reduced Bangladesh to 152 for six in their second innings at stumps on Day 2, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team will look to take the remaining four wickets of the visitors as soon as possible and seal an innings win on the third day of the Day-Night Pink Ball Test at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. 

Here are the live updates:

# The third day's play of the Pink Ball Test will begin shortly.

On Saturday, Mushfiqur Rahim smashed an unbeaten knock of 59 runs to help Bangladesh keep India's series sweep celebrations on ice and end the second day of the second Test on 152/6 at Eden Gardens.

Ishant Sharma once again proved to be the most economical bowler for India as he grabbed four wickets while conceding just 39 runs to help India reduce Bangladesh to 133 for six at one stage before Mushfiqur staged a late fight back for Bangladesh.  

At stumps, India were still maintaining an 89-run lead over Bangladesh.

Resuming at an overnight score of 174/3 on Saturday, Kohli (136) not only smashed his 27th Test century but also stitched a crucial 99-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane (51) for the fourth wicket before India declared their first innings at 347 for nine in reply to Bangladesh's lowly score of 106. 

Besides Rahane, Kohli also stitched a crucial 94-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara (55) to help India take a 241-run lead in the first innings. 

For Bangladesh, Al-Amin Hossain and Ebadat Hossain bagged three wickets each, while Abu Jayed and Taijul Islam finished with two and a wicket, respectively. 

On Friday, top-ranked India became the ninth country to play under lights in the longest format of the game since Australia and New Zealand played the first-ever pink ball match in 2015. 

 

 

