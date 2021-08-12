हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

India vs Eng 2nd Test Day One LIVE UPDATES: Toss delayed at rainy Lord's

After a rain-affected first Test, India and England are facing off in the second Test at Lord's beginning on Thursday (August 12).

India vs Eng 2nd Test Day One LIVE UPDATES: Toss delayed at rainy Lord&#039;s
Indian skipper Virat Kohli arrives at Lord's ahead of the second Test against England. (Source: Twitter)

A gloomy morning welcomed both India and England at Lord's in London on Day One of the second Test on Thursday (August 12). With five minutes to go for the toss at 3pm IST, covers had been pulled on the pitch with a mild drizzle on at Lord's. The toss is now likely to be delayed with a rainy Lord's delaying play on the opening day.

However, unlike Nottingham, rain is not likely to washout the entire day’s play at Lord’s and cricket fans can look forward to some thrilling action. Thursday morning in London is expected to be cloudy with 70 per cent cloud cover and humidity above 75 per cent as well. A spell of rain can be expected in the morning with temperatures hovering around 17 degrees will welcome Virat Kohli's side.

The weather is likely to clear by afternoon at Lord’s with a maximum temperature of 23 degrees expected on the day. If India bat first in the second Test, England paceman James Anderson can expect plenty of assistance thanks to the heavy overhead atmosphere.

You can watch live-streaming of the India vs England 2nd Test is available on SonyLiv website and app and JioTV in India. 

 (More to come)

