India vs Eng 2nd Test: Sourav Ganguly turns up at Lord’s, social media can’t keep calm

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday (August 12) attended the opening day of the ongoing second Test between India and England at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. Ganguly posted a collage of himself on Instagram and he captioned the post as: “Came here as a player first in 1996 ..and then as captain..enjoyed the game at Lord’s today as an administrator...India was and is in a good position all the time..this game of cricket is majestic.”

Ganguly along with BCCI secretary Jay Shah were in attendance for the ongoing second Test between India and England. Jay Shah was seen seated alongside England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chief Executive Tom Harrison in the stands while Ganguly was seen having a conversation with England legend Geoffrey Boycott.

Ganguly was seen having a lengthy discussion with former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott in the stands. Interestingly, it was Boycott who once gave the nickname ‘Prince of Calcutta’ to Ganguly.

The former India captain was then clicked with Britain’s finance minister Rishi Sunak, Boycott and BCCI secretary Rajeev Shukla. Here's how social media reacted...

Grew up hearing Geoffrey Boycott call Sourav Ganguly - "The Prince of Calcutta". Awesome to see them in one frame and that too at Lord's! pic.twitter.com/hU7li15NWv — Arjun Menon (@ArjunMenon88) August 12, 2021

Sourav Ganguly with Geoffrey Boycott, who interesting gave Dada the title of the 'Prince of Calcutta'. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/bB9arAq33i — 4 (@AwaaraHoon) August 12, 2021

Wow Saurav Ganguly and his biggest fan Sir Geoffery Boycott meet again. 'The prince of Calcutta' he used to call him in his yorkshire accent #engvind pic.twitter.com/ba5YfGSd5s — mhraan (@mehranzaidi) August 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was not able to get to the three-figure mark as he was sent back to the pavilion by England pacer James Anderson. However, KL Rahul went on to score his sixth Test hundred, remaining unbeaten on 127 as India ended the first day’s play at 276/3 with Ajinkya Rahane unbeaten on 1.

Rohit got out after scoring 83 runs.This brought Cheteshwar Pujara (9) to the middle and he once again failed to get going and was dismissed by Anderson.