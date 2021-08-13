हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England 2021

India vs Eng 2nd Test: Sourav Ganguly turns up at Lord’s, social media can’t keep calm

Sourav Ganguly along with BCCI secretary Jay Shah were in attendance for the ongoing second Test between India and England. Jay Shah was seen seated alongside England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chief Executive Tom Harrison in the stands while Ganguly was seen having a conversation with England legend Geoffrey Boycott.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (from left), Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak, Geoffrey Boycott and Rajeev Shukla at Lord's. (Source: Twitter)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday (August 12) attended the opening day of the ongoing second Test between India and England at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. Ganguly posted a collage of himself on Instagram and he captioned the post as: “Came here as a player first in 1996 ..and then as captain..enjoyed the game at Lord’s today as an administrator...India was and is in a good position all the time..this game of cricket is majestic.”

Ganguly was seen having a lengthy discussion with former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott in the stands. Interestingly, it was Boycott who once gave the nickname ‘Prince of Calcutta’ to Ganguly.

The former India captain was then clicked with Britain’s finance minister Rishi Sunak, Boycott and BCCI secretary Rajeev Shukla. Here's how social media reacted...

 

 

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was not able to get to the three-figure mark as he was sent back to the pavilion by England pacer James Anderson. However, KL Rahul went on to score his sixth Test hundred, remaining unbeaten on 127 as India ended the first day’s play at 276/3 with Ajinkya Rahane unbeaten on 1.

Rohit got out after scoring 83 runs.This brought Cheteshwar Pujara (9) to the middle and he once again failed to get going and was dismissed by Anderson.

