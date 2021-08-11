India vs Eng 2nd Test: THIS radical Team India fielding drill will leave you amazed, Watch

The Indian cricket team’s first practice session took place at Lord’s on Tuesday (August 10), ahead of the second Test against England which begins on Thursday (August 12), involved an innovative fielding drill. Fielding coach R Sridhar faced bowling on one side of the ground with a close-in fielder each on either side of the strip he was batting on.

Even as the bowler delivered to Sridhar, the fielders on either side of the pitch kept giving each other catch with another ball. Although the ball coming straight did not collide with the ball coming diagonally from the sides of the strip, it kept Wriddhiman Saha, Hanuma Vihari, M. Prasidh Krishna and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant on their toes.

“How is that for a drill? Fielding coach @coach_rsridhar keeping the boys on their toes. #TeamIndia #ENGvIND @RishabhPant17 @Wriddhipops @prasidh43 @Hanumavihari,” tweeted the Board of Control for Cricket in India along with the video.

The team also had a net session. The Indian team had arrived in London from Nottingham on Monday. The first Test had ended in a draw after the fifth and final day was washed out.

Stuart Broad injures calf, doubtful for second Test

England seamer Stuart Broad hurt his calf during practice on Tuesday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said, casting doubt over his participation in the second Test against India at Lord’s. The 35-year-old slipped during the warm-up and sat out practice due to discomfort in his calf. He is set to undergo scans on Wednesday.

“England seamer Stuart Broad has tweaked his right calf in today’s warm-up at Lord’s. He was unable to train this afternoon with the rest of the England squad. Broad will have a scan tomorrow to determine the extent of his injury,” the ECB said in a statement.

Durham’s Mark Wood would be the likely replacement if Broad is ruled out. Earlier on Tuesday, England added all-rounder Moeen Ali to the squad for the second test, with coach Chris Silverwood adding that opener Haseeb Hameed was also in line to make a Test comeback.

(with agency inputs)