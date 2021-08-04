हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs England

India vs England 1st Test: Bumrah, Siraj shine as IND reduce ENG to 61/2 at Lunch

England's were 61/2 at lunch with Sibley (18*) and Joe Root (12*) unbeaten at the crease. For India, Bumrah and Siraj scalped one wicket each in the first session.

India vs England 1st Test: Bumrah, Siraj shine as IND reduce ENG to 61/2 at Lunch
File image (Source: Twitter)

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were the standout performers as England lost two wickets in the first session of the ongoing Day 1 of the first Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Wednesday.

England's were 61/2 at lunch with Sibley (18*) and Joe Root (12*) unbeaten at the crease. For India, Bumrah and Siraj scalped one wicket each in the first session.

India got off to the perfect start after having been asked to bowl first, as Jasprit Bumrah caught Rory Burns (0) plumb in front. England lost a wicket in the very first over of the innings. This brought Zak Crawley to the middle and he joined Dominic Sibley at the crease.

Crawley and Sibley saw through the first ten overs, and they mixed caution with aggression to see off the opening spells of Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Both batters put on 42 runs for the second wicket, but the partnership came to an end in the 21st over as Mohammed Siraj removed Crawley (27). England skipper Joe Root and Sibley then ensured that the hosts do not lose more wickets before the lunch break.

Earlier, England won the toss and opted to bat against India in the first Test. India last won a Test series in England in 2007 under the leadership of Rahul Dravid. Ater that Indian boys have struggled to get past the Three Lions in their own backyard.

Brief Scores: England (Zak Crawley 27, Dominic Sibley 18*, Jasprit Bumrah 1-16) vs India.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs EnglandIndiaEnglandNottingham Test
Next
Story

India vs England 1st Test: ENG win toss, opt to bat first against IND in Nottingham

Must Watch

PT5M52S

Bollywood Breaking: Allu Arjun Vs Aamir Khan at Box Office