India vs England 1st Test: Hosts strike off first ball after conceding 241-run lead, Sundar stranded on 85

Team India struck off the very first ball of the second innings when Ravichandran Ashwin – using the new ball – induced an edge off England opener Rory Burns with Ajinkya Rahane picking up an easy catch in first slip on Day Four of the first Test in Chennai. India were all out for 337, giving the visitors a huge first-innings lead of 241 runs here on Monday despite Washington Sundar’s unbeaten 85.

Responding to England's mammoth 578, the home team finished well short of the follow-on target after Jack Leach broke an 80-run seventh-wicket partnership by dismissing Ravichandran Ashwin for the day’s first breakthrough. The visitors, however, decided against asking India to bat again.

England went into lunch at 1/1 with No. 3 Dan Lawrence in the middle with opener Dominic Sibley after two overs.

India began the day at 257 for six and the duo of Sundar and Ashwin frustrated the English bowlers by adding 48 runs before left-arm spinner Leach struck. Sundar was especially impressive, in just his second Test match after making his debut against Australia in the fourth and final Test in Gabba last month.

Sundar posted his second Test half-century in two games, reaching the landmark off 82 balls with nine four. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder, playing at home at the MA Chidambaram stadium was denied a well-deserved maiden century with the Indian tail-end wrapped up by England.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder remained unbeaten on 85 off 138 balls with two sixes and 12 fours. Ashwin made 31 off 91 balls, with three boundaries and a six.

Leach, after a wicket-less third day, picked up his second of the match when he had Shahbaz Nadeem caught by Ben Stokes in the first slip. England paceman James Anderson picked up the last two Indian wickets.

Ishant Sharma failed to keep an Anderson short one down and walked back for four while No. 11 Jasprit Bumrah edged Anderson to first slip where Ben Stokes picked up a brilliant diving catch.