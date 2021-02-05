India vs England 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah finally picks up a wicket at home, sets THIS new record

Jasprit Bumrah has become the premier paceman in the world in just three years into his international career. But India’s first Test against England, which got underway in Chennai from Friday is only his maiden appearance in the longest format of the game at home.

The Mumbai Indians paceman could have had a wicket in his first over of the Test but wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant dropped an easy offering off Rory Burns down the leg side. In 17 Tests before Chennai, Bumrah has picked up 79 wickets at an average of just 21.59 with a best of 6/27.

In the process, he has also equalled the record for playing most away matches before making his debut at home. After making his Test debut in South Africa in 2018, Bumrah has gone from strength to strength with each series in the purest format of the game.

Among other cricketers, only former West Indies batsman Daren Ganga had to wait for 17 Tests to play his first game on home soil. Javagal Srinath comes second in the list after he waited for 12 matches to play his first Test on home soil.

Bumrah finally picked up his maiden scalp on Indian soil in his 7th over in the match. England newcomer Dan Lawrence was caught plumb in front of the crease for a duck. He also holds a record of claiming the most Test wickets before playing his first game on home soil. With 79 wickets, Bumrah leads the list followed by former West Indies spinner Alf Valentine – who had 65 wickets under his belt before making his home debut.

For the opening Test against England, India fielded two pacers in Bumrah and Ishant Sharma along with three spinners in R Ashwin, Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem.

Indian bowlers struck before the conclusion of the opening session of the first Test against England after Rory Burns and Dom Sibley provided a steady start at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. At lunch, England’s score read as 67/2 in 27 overs.

Sibley was unbeaten at 26 runs while skipper Joe Root is not out on four runs. Both the openers played cautiously and stitched a 63-run stand for the first wicket. In the 24th over, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin brought hosts back in the game and scalped Burns.