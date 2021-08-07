India vs England 1st Test Trent Bridge, Nottingham Weather Report Day 4: Will rain play spoilsport again?

The weather forecast for Saturday (August 7) is once again looking dull over Trent Bridge in Nottingham for Day Four of the first Test between India and England. Just like the second day, rain and bad light forced the play to be called off early on the third day as well with England ending play at 25/0 in 11.1 overs in reply to India’s 278 all out in the first innings.

England are still trailing by 70 runs as they accumulated 183/10 in their first innings.

However, the bad news is that rain is once again expected to play a spoilsport on the fourth day and fans might even witness the entire day’s play completely washed out.

Meanwhile, after opener KL Rahul laid the foundation for the visitors with a well-made 84, Ravindra Jadeja vindicated the team management's inspired call with a half-century before a wagging tail ensured a 95-run first-innings lead for India, even as comeback man Ollie Robinson kept England in the hunt with his maiden five-wicket haul in the first Test.

Courtesy Jadeja's 16th half-century -- a chiselled 56 off 87 balls -- and a 73-run contribution from the last three stands on the third day, India managed 278 in their first innings in reply to England's 183. Robinson, who recently came back from suspension due to racism charges, bowled the hard lengths to pick up 5 for 85 in 26.5 overs, but James Anderson's 4 for 54 was, perhaps, more impactful in the context of the Indian innings.

On the day, Anderson became the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket when he surpassed Indian legend, Anil Kumble. Only Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne remain ahead of Anderson now.