हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India vs England 2021

India vs England 2021: Virat Kohli has point to prove with everyone talking about Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy, says Nasser Hussain

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain though feels that such pressure will only get the best out of the Indian captain as he will have a point to prove and believes he has a team at his disposal to make it happen. The 52-year-old retired cricketer further added that England will pin their hopes on English captain Joe Root.

India vs England 2021: Virat Kohli has point to prove with everyone talking about Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy, says Nasser Hussain
Indian skipper Virat Kohli at a training session in Chennai. (Photo: BCCI)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be back in charge of the Indian Test team for the first Test against England beginning in Chennai from Friday (February 5). Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane had stepped into Kohli’s place after regular Indian captain returned home for the birth of his daughter Vamika after the first Test against Australia. 

Rahane managed to beat all the odds and led India to a heroic 2-1 Test series win over Australia although all of India’s first-string bowling attack was injured. After Rahane’s brilliant show in Australia, many fans backed the Indian vice-captain to don the skipper’s hat, at least in the longest format of the game.  

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain though feels that such pressure will only get the best out of the Indian captain as he will have a point to prove and believes he has a team at his disposal to make it happen. 

“Kohli might have a point to prove with everyone talking about Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy in Australia,” Hussain was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.  

“England have got a chance, absolutely, the way they’re playing. The brand and style of cricket Joe Root and Chris Silverwood have put together has made them much better away from home. But, make no mistake, this and Australia away are the two hardest challenges for an England side. They will need to start well,” the former England captain added. 

The 52-year-old retired cricketer further added that England will pin their hopes on English captain Joe Root to set the platform for the side but worried of England’s deficiencies against spinners. 

“Root will need big runs again because you can score 400 as a side in the first innings in India and still lose. India are very strong but Ravindra Jadeja’s injury is a massive blow. We saw England struggle against left-arm spin in Sri Lanka. I’m also concerned about left-handers against Ravi Ashwin,” Hussain felt.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs England 2021Virat KohliAjinkya Rahane
Next
Story

IPL 2021: CSK skipper MS Dhoni becomes first cricketer to earn THIS massive salary

  • 1,07,66,245Confirmed
  • 1,54,486Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M21S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day