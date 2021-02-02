India vs England 2021: Virat Kohli has point to prove with everyone talking about Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy, says Nasser Hussain

Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be back in charge of the Indian Test team for the first Test against England beginning in Chennai from Friday (February 5). Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane had stepped into Kohli’s place after regular Indian captain returned home for the birth of his daughter Vamika after the first Test against Australia.

Rahane managed to beat all the odds and led India to a heroic 2-1 Test series win over Australia although all of India’s first-string bowling attack was injured. After Rahane’s brilliant show in Australia, many fans backed the Indian vice-captain to don the skipper’s hat, at least in the longest format of the game.

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain though feels that such pressure will only get the best out of the Indian captain as he will have a point to prove and believes he has a team at his disposal to make it happen.

“Kohli might have a point to prove with everyone talking about Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy in Australia,” Hussain was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

“England have got a chance, absolutely, the way they’re playing. The brand and style of cricket Joe Root and Chris Silverwood have put together has made them much better away from home. But, make no mistake, this and Australia away are the two hardest challenges for an England side. They will need to start well,” the former England captain added.

The 52-year-old retired cricketer further added that England will pin their hopes on English captain Joe Root to set the platform for the side but worried of England’s deficiencies against spinners.

“Root will need big runs again because you can score 400 as a side in the first innings in India and still lose. India are very strong but Ravindra Jadeja’s injury is a massive blow. We saw England struggle against left-arm spin in Sri Lanka. I’m also concerned about left-handers against Ravi Ashwin,” Hussain felt.