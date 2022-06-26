Rohit Sharma news: Team India captain Rohit Sharma tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday (June 25), ahead of the all-important 5th India vs England Test. The Indian skipper's result for Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on June 25 came to be positive, the BCCI tweeted late on Saturday. He has been put in an isolation until the report of a RTPCR test comes through. Not to forget, the fifth and last Test had to be rescheduled to 2022 last year after a Covid outbreak in the Indian camp. With Rohit testing positive, the series is under threat again. There is no update on health of other Indian players.

UPDATE - #TeamIndia Captain Mr Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team. — BCCI (@BCCI) June 25, 2022

Rohit was involved in a warm-up-tie vs Leicestershire and had batted in the first innings. He made 25 in the first innings for India but didn't come to bat on Day 3 of the practice game, giving birth to rumours that he is carrying an injury. The latest update, as per Cricbuzz, is that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

It would be interesting to see who leads India as Rohit's deputy KL Rahul is already out of the series due to a groin inury. In fact, Rahul will play no game on this tour of England. Rohit was one of India's best batter in the four Tests last year, scoring 368 runs at an average of 52.27. Rohit's injury could turn out to be crucial in the end as India are leading 2-1 in the ongoing five-match series.

With Rahul not there, selectors and team management will have to pick Vice-Captain for the series immediately, in case Rohit is unable to make a comeback. The fifth Test starts on July 1 which means Rohit has less than one week. If he returns positive in a RTPCR test too, it would be fair to say that in all likelihood, he will miss the Test at Edgbaston which will be a big blow to Indian hopes. Who can lead India, in that, case, will be a big question. Will Virat return as stand-in captain or will the job go to young Rishabh Pant?