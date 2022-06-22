Cheteshwar Pujara, India's Test specialist, received a huge blow when he was dropped after loss to South Africa in Test series earlier this year. Pujara and Rahane were made scapegoats for the loss and were dropped post the series loss. Pujara made a comeback to the Test side thanks to his brilliant show with country side Sussex for whom he smashed 3 centuries. Speaking to BCCI.tv on how he used his time after getting dropped, Pujara said that by playing in Ranji Trophy and County championships, he got his lost rhythm back.

"I was preparing for this tour back home. Even when I joined Sussex team. I played 3 Ranji Tropy games for Saurashtra. I found my rhythm in that series. I knew that I was batting well. When I hit my first 100 in my first game with Sussex, I knew everthing was back to normal. I was finding my footwork, my back lift, everything was coming along well. After that I made sure I enjoyed the game. The most important thing was to have a good time on the field," said Pujara.

Team India will play the fifth and last Test vs England from July 1 to 5 at Edgbaston. They will play a warm-up clash vs Leicestershire to get warmed up for the big match. India are leading 2-1 in te ongoing five-match series. A win or draw will help them win a series in England for the first time since 2007-08. All the members of the Indian team have arrived in England, including head coach Rahul Dravid, who was busy with India's T20 side vs South Africa till June 19. However, R Ashwin's arrival is doubtful after he caught Covid-19 a day before boarding flight for United Kingdom. There is still no official word from BCCI over his participating in the 5th Test.