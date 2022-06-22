NewsCricket
CHETESHWAR PUJARA

India vs England 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara reveals how he prepared to make India comeback after getting dropped

Cheteshwar Pujara, India's Test specialist, received a huge blow when he was dropped after loss to South Africa in Test series earlier this year. Pujara and Rahane were made scapegoats for the loss and were dropped post the series loss. Pujara made a comeback to the Test side thanks to his brilliant show with country side Sussex for whom he smashed 3 centuries. Speaking to BCCI.tv on how he used his time after getting dropped, Pujara said that by playing in Ranji Trophy and County championships, he got his lost rhythm back.  

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 07:10 PM IST

Trending Photos

India vs England 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara reveals how he prepared to make India comeback after getting dropped

Cheteshwar Pujara, India's Test specialist, received a huge blow when he was dropped after loss to South Africa in Test series earlier this year. Pujara and Rahane were made scapegoats for the loss and were dropped post the series loss. Pujara made a comeback to the Test side thanks to his brilliant show with country side Sussex for whom he smashed 3 centuries. Speaking to BCCI.tv on how he used his time after getting dropped, Pujara said that by playing in Ranji Trophy and County championships, he got his lost rhythm back.  

"I was preparing for this tour back home. Even when I joined Sussex team. I played 3 Ranji Tropy games for Saurashtra. I found my rhythm in that series. I knew that I was batting well. When I hit my first 100 in my first game with Sussex, I knew everthing was back to normal. I was finding my footwork, my back lift, everything was coming along well. After that I made sure I enjoyed the game. The most important thing was to have a good time on the field," said Pujara. 

Team India will play the fifth and last Test vs England from July 1 to 5 at Edgbaston. They will play a warm-up clash vs Leicestershire to get warmed up for the big match. India are leading 2-1 in te ongoing five-match series. A win or draw will help them win a series in England for the first time since 2007-08. All the members of the Indian team have arrived in England, including head coach Rahul Dravid, who was busy with India's T20 side vs South Africa till June 19. However, R Ashwin's arrival is doubtful after he caught Covid-19 a day before boarding flight for United Kingdom. There is still no official word from BCCI over his participating in the 5th Test. 

Cheteshwar PujaraIndia vs England 2022India vs EnglandCounty ChampionshipRanji Trophy 2022SussexSaurashtra

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Uddhav Thackeray's government set to fall in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Draupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha -- Who will become the next President of India?
DNA Video
DNA: Who says yoga is anti-Islamic?
DNA Video
DNA: Yoga is India's biggest soft power
DNA Video
DNA: Why are most of the people not happy with their jobs?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Super Dadi - 105 Year Old Grandma's health tips
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the 105 Year Old Champion Grandma
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 21 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Coaching centers instigate violence against 'Agnipath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Reforms lead us to new goals, PM Modi reacts on anti-Agnipath protests