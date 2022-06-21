NewsCricket
INDIA VS ENGLAND 2022

India vs England 2022: Team India head coach Rahul Dravid joins camp in UK 2 days after conclusion of SA T20s

Dravid was occupied with work not less than 2 days ago when India were playing South Africa in fifth T20 at Bengaluru on June 19. Within 48 hours, the head coach has flown to England.

Last Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 04:34 PM IST
  • Dravid would come as a big help to Indian batters in the English conditions
  • India have done well in the series, as they lead 2-1

Trending Photos

India vs England 2022: Team India head coach Rahul Dravid joins camp in UK 2 days after conclusion of SA T20s

Indian men's cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid has landed in UK and has joined the Test squad at Leicester. Team India will continue to train at the Leicester's Uptonsteel County Ground till the fifth and last Test that is to kickstart on July 1 at Edgbaston. Dravid was occupied with work not less than 2 days ago when India were playing South Africa in fifth T20 at Bengaluru on June 19. Within 48 hours, the head coach has flown to England as he does not want to waste time and get on the job, switch mode to Tests. India's first target will be to finish the incomplete job of winning their first series in England since 2007-08, when they won under the leadership of Dravid. 

In the pictures shared by BCCI across social media platforms, Dravid can be seen speaking to players in a huddle ahead of the training session. 

Dravid would come as a big help to Indian batters in the English conditions. India have done well in the series, as they lead 2-1. The visitors' aim will be to either win or draw the Test so that they cans seal the series. England will be playing under their news captain Ben Stokes, who had a great start to his captaincy career, with a dominant win over New Zealand at home in Test series. 

Stokes and Co will aim to unsettle the Indian batting order to make a dent on their chances of writing history in England. Last year, Rohit Sharma had batted extremely well in English conditions, a big reason why India had so well last year in the four Tests. India will also have a new captain in Rohit Sharma, who will be leading the team in first overseas Test. Onus will also be on Team India pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami. Not to forget, R Ashwin missed the flight to England as he had tested positive for Covid-19. However, he will be able to join the Team India camp by June 24-25, as per a report.

India vs England 2022India vs EnglandCricketRahul DravidVirat KohliRohit Sharma

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What other options did the government have on 'Agneepath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen next on Agneepath scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Government didn't learn anything from farmers protest?
DNA Video
DNA: Is your brain becoming a slave to mobile?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Trollers will face jail time in Japan, when India will bring such a law?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?