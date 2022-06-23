NewsCricket
INDIA VS ENGLAND 2022

India vs England 2022: THIS star spinner joins Team India after testing Covid positive, see pics

While there was no formal announcement by BCCI about R Ashwin's arrival in England, the pictures shared by the board's official handle on Twitter ahead of Day 1 of the team's practice match against Leicestershire confirmed the development.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 07:59 PM IST

Premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who missed the flight to England after testing positive for Covid-19, on Thursday joined India's Test team in Leicestershire ahead of the much-anticipated rescheduled 5th Test against England to be held in Edgbaston from July 1 to 5.

In the picture, Ashwin can be seen in the team huddle along with other players at Leicestershire County Club Ground.

The off-spinner had earlier failed to board the flight from Mumbai on June 16 along with other members because of a positive Covid-19 result. Jayant Yadav was kept as a standby but Ashwin recovered from the virus and has now joined the team.

Team India led by Rohit Sharma is currently playing their four-day practice match against Leicestershire. It will be the only warm-up game for the Indian team before the Edgbaston Test against England, which is the postponed fifth game of the series of last year. India lead the series 2-1.

