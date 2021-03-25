India vs England 2nd ODI Dream XI Predictions: Suryakumar Yadav likely to make debut

India vs England 2nd ODI Dream XI Predictions: After outplaying the opponents in the opening encounter, Virat Kohli-led Team India will look to wrap up the 50-over series in the second clash, which will take place on Friday. The team endured a blow earlier on Thursday, with middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer being ruled out of the tournament after sustaining an injury on his shoulder.

Meanwhile, this might lead to Suryakumar Yadav getting a chance to make his maiden ODI appearance, especially after the form he displayed in the recently-concluded T20Is. For the hosts the good news is KL Rahul returning to form and Shikhar Dhawan shining at the top, something which was evident in the previous match.

For England, the team will be without the services of their skipper Eoin Morgan, who has been ruled out from the series after injuring his hand. England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler will take the leadership duties in place of Morgan.

Here are the Dream XI picks based on recent form:

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI, Dream 11 Captain: Virat Kohli

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI, Dream 11 Vice-captain: Eoin Morgan

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI, Dream 11 Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Rishabh Pant

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI, Dream 11 Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Dawid Malan

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI, Dream 11 All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ben Stokes

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI, Dream 11 Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Adil Rashid