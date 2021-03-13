India vs England 2nd T20I: LIVE streaming, venue, match timings, TV channels and other details

India vs England 2nd T20I, squads, LIVE streaming, venue, match timings and TV channels: After enduring a one-sided defeat against Eoin Morgan's England in the opening encounter of the five-match T20I series, Team India's white-ball stars will aim to put up an improved batting effort in the second clash on Sunday.

It was India's first white-ball game in three months and the rustiness of some of the premier shorter format players like KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, and Yuzvendra Chahal's showed in the first game in which the hosts were clinically outplayed. One defeat is never the end of the story and no critic can rule this Indian team out of the series on the basis of a singular performance especially because of its zeal to fight.

Here are all the details from India vs England 2nd T20I

When is the second T20I between India and England?

The second T20I between India and England will be played on March 14.

Where is the second T20I between India and England?

The second T20I between India and England will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad.

What time will the second T20I between India and England start?

The second T20I between India and England will begin at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the second T20I between India and England?

The second T20I between India and England will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD.

How can I watch the live streaming of second T20I between India and England?

The second T20I between India and England will live stream on the Disney + Hotstar app.

Full Squad:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan (reserve wicketkeeper).

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Joss Buttler, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer.

- with PTI inputs