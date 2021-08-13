India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 live score updates

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: The opening day of the second Test between India and England at Lord's belonged to the visitors as KL Rahul scored a spectacular century to help India put 276/3 on the board. The opener, who is currently batting on 127, will kick-off the proceedings on Day 2 with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane standing on the other end.

India at the moment is placed at the driver's seat and with swashbuckling Rishabh Pant yet to arrive, one can see the visitors breaching the 400-run mark in their first innings.

For the hosts, all eyes will be on James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, who will look to restrict India below 350.

Catch the LIVE updates from India vs England 2nd Test, Day 2: