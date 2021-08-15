India vs England 2nd Test: Fans spot Amitabh Bachchan’s lookalike at Lord’s, pic goes viral

England skipper Joe Root smashed an unbeaten 180 for his second century of the series to help his team eclipse India`s first innings total of 364 on Day three of the second Test on Saturday (August 14).

However, it wasn’t only Root`s majestic knock that grabbed the eyeballs as fans spotted a lookalike of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan at Lord’s on Saturday.

Interestingly, a picture of a man sitting with former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd at the Lord's Cricket Ground watching the second Test between England and India has gone viral on social media with the fans calling him Big B’s lookalike.

Here’s the pic which is going viral on the internet:

Fauxy news : @SrBachchan watching match with great Clive Lloyd at Lords . pic.twitter.com/7NQyRIA59h — S R Ramnarayan (@SRRamnarayan1) August 14, 2021

Here's how fans reacted:

Sylvester Stallone with amitabh beard — Aman (@AmanHasNoName_2) August 14, 2021

Gulabo Sitabo’s @SrBachchan in a suit at the Lord’s Cricket Ground pic.twitter.com/WfdUya6WGx — Jitendra Jain (@JitendraJain_) August 14, 2021

Meanwhile, England were all out for 391, taking a slender 27-run first innings lead courtesy of an entertaining knock by Root, who became the second English batsman after Alastair Cook to score 9000 Test runs. His 22nd Test hundred was studded with 18 fours.

It was a significant turnaround for England who were reeling on 23-2 when Root walked out to bat on Friday. Having added 85 runs with Rory Burns to arrest the slide, Root forged a century partnership with Jonny Bairstow to further consolidate England`s position. They batted throughout the morning session, much to the frustration of the Indian bowlers who tried all they could but just could not separate them.

While Root, who scored 64 and 109 in the drawn series opener in Nottingham, maintained his red-hot form, Bairstow regained his mojo with a fighting 57, his first test fifty in 20 innings.

However, Mohammed Siraj (4-94) had Bairstow caught in the slip after cramping him for room as the batsman tried to pull a short-pitched delivery from round the wicket.

Also, Ishant Sharma (3-69) sent back Moeen Ali and Sam Curran in successive deliveries but Root kept going at the other end.

Realising he was running out of partners, Root played a cheeky reverse ramp shot against Siraj to score a boundary over the slip cordon, and followed it with a second successive four.

James Anderson survived a 10-ball over from Bumrah but lost his off-stump to Mohammed Shami to be the last man out.