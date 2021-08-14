हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs England

IND vs ENG: Pitch invader pretends to be Indian fielder, leaves Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja amused - Watch video

A fan wearing Team India jersey invaded the pitch on Day 3 of the ongoing Test against England at Lord's, leaving the players confused. 

IND vs ENG: Pitch invader pretends to be Indian fielder, leaves Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja amused - Watch video
IND vs ENG: Pitch invader pretends to be Indian fielder (Screengrab)

A fan wearing Team India jersey invaded the pitch on Day 3 of the ongoing Test against England at Lord's, leaving the players confused. The incident took place in the second session of the play, following which the individual was escorted off the pitch. 

The video of the incident has widely been circulated on social media, which shows India seamer Mohammed Siraj and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja left in splits.

“Some random chap in whites had made his way into the middle with the Indian players, and he stood there as if he was about to take part in the Test match,” said former England batsman Michael Atherton on Sky Sports.

Here is the video: 

Meanwhile England skipper Joe Root produced a fine effort to help his side gain complete control in the contest. Leading the team from the front, the right-handed batsman went on to complete 150, thus putting England in a position to take a first-innings lead.  

IND vs ENG | Fans attack KL Rahul with champagne corks, Kohli gestures to 'throw them back'

The English skipper found great support from Jonny Bairstow as the pair stitched a 100-plus partnership after which he went to construct two 50-plus stand with Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs England
Next
Story

IND vs ENG: Fans attack KL Rahul with champagne corks, Virat Kohli gestures to 'throw them back'

Must Watch

PT4M16S

India@75: Story of Tashkent Treaty