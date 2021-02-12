India vs England 2nd Test: IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Match Details

New Delhi: India will go up against England in the second of the four test match series on Saturday. After the terrible performance in the first test, the hosts would be looking to make amends here.

The team has all the ingredients to put up a decent fight, all they need is proper execution. The batting order would surely need to dig deep to set a good total and not repeat the mistakes they made in the previous match.

England will fancy their chances here given they won by a massive margin of 227 runs at the same venue. Joe Root, who scored a fantastic double century, has been in terrific form in the sub-continent and will be the one to watch out for.

The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST on Saturday (February 13) at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai.

How to watch India vs England 2nd Test match?

The India vs England 2nd Test match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. The online live streaming of the match can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction for India vs England 2nd Test:

IND vs ENG Batsmen: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Ben Stokes

IND vs ENG All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel

IND vs ENG Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Dom Bess, James Anderson

IND vs ENG Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant

IND vs ENG Vice-captain: Virat Kohli

IND vs ENG Captain: Joe Root

Predicted Playing XI for India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma

Predicted Playing XI for England: Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Foakes (WK), Ollie Pope, Dom Bess, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

