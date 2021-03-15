India vs England 3rd T20I Live Streaming, Match Details, When and where to watch

New Delhi: India will take on England in the third T20I on Tuesday (March 16) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

After winning the second T20I, the Indian side is upbeat and will certainly carry the confidence into the next match.

Ishan Kishan, who played a fantastic innings in the last match, will surely be one of the batsmen to watch out for. The other positive development for team India is that skipper Virat Kohli is back in form.

Meanwhile, England will try to take the lead back when they next face the hosts. Despite a decent batting performance, they were unable to defend the target as the bowlers couldn't restrict the Indians.

The team that wins here will have a good chance of clinching the series. Fans can expect a close contest here.

When will India vs England 3rd T20I match start?



The India vs England 3rd T20I match will begin at 7:00 PM IST on Tuesday (March 16).



Where will India vs England 3rd T20I match be played?



The India vs England 3rd T20I match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.



Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 3rd T20I match?



The India vs England 3rd T20I match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network on TV.



How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 3rd T20I match?



Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.



Predicted Playing XI for India: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Predicted Playing XI for England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer

