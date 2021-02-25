हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

India vs England 3rd Test: COVID-19 bio-bubble scare as Virat Kohli fan runs on to field

Skipper Virat Kohli was batting when he spotted the young man and managed to protect himself from coming in contact with him at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The breach would have been a disaster in COVID-19 times but he was caught by the security officials. 

A fan ran on to the field and almost got near Indian skipper Virat Kohli at the Narendra Modi Stadium. (Source: Twitter)

There was a major scare about breach to the COVID-19 bio-bubble of both India and England team on Day One of the third Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday (February 24). A fan of Indian skipper Virat Kohli almost managed to breach the bio-bubble after he ran all the way up to the pitch in the third session of opening day’s play of Pink-ball Test.  

Skipper Kohli was batting when he spotted the young man and managed to protect himself from coming in contact with him. The breach would have been a disaster in COVID-19 times but he was caught by the security officials. 

India were off to a rollicking start in the third Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium. After the visitors opted to bat first, they were skittled out for only a 112.  

Axar Patel bagged his second five-wicket haul of his career, and ended with figures of 6/38. Skipper Virat Kohli was visibly happy with how things panned for the home side on day one. In fact on one occasion, Kohli celebrated the fall of a wicket, just like former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn. 

This is not the first time such an incident has happened during a live cricket match. It has happened in the past and Kohli is fairly used to such things. 

You can see Virat Kohli’s lightening reactions below...

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli is worried that the lights at the Narendra Modi Stadium here could potentially impact visibility and said the players will need to adapt quickly. The refurbished stadium, the largest cricketing arena in the world, doesn’t have the traditional floodlight towers but a ring of LED lights around the perimeter of its roof.

