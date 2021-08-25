India vs England 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates: KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara depart early

India vs England 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates: After electing to bat first, India got off to a poor start as the visitors lost in-form batsman KL Rahul on duck on Day 1 of the third Test in Leeds. Soon after Rahul's dismissal, Cheteshwar Pujara also edged the ball straight to Jos Buttler as India were reduced to 4/2. Both the wickets were scalped by Jimmy Anderson.

Skipper Virat Kohli has joined Rohit Sharma in the middle, and all eyes will be on the pair, how they tackle this terrific spell of Anderson.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli finally won a toss and elected to bat first in the third Test against Joe Root's England. Kohli said he was 'surprised' at winning the toss and chose to bat first as the pitch at Headingley look a good batting strip with not much grass on the surface. India have chose to go with the same playing XI as the second Test at Lord's which means off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will miss out again.

England captain Root said that he was not unhappy at losing the toss with a bit of cloud cover over Leeds. The hosts made two changes with Dawid Malan coming in for out-of-form opener Dominic Sibley while Craig Overton replaced an injured paceman Mark Wood.

Here's a look at the pitch at Headingley...

A look at the canvas for the 3rd Test. Thoughts ? #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/FphWvlyVg1 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 25, 2021

Meanwhile, West Indies legend Brian Lara while talking about India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara stated that there are a lot of momentum swings in one’s innings when a person bats that slowly. Pujara was part of the crucial 100-run partnership in 49.3 overs with Ajinkya Rahane in the second Test at Lord’s against England which brought India back into the match.

The Indian batsman is known for his resilience on the pitch and his ability to dig deep in the most crucial moments of the match. He wears the bowlers down through his batting style till they get exhausted which results in his low strike rate. Discussing Pujara’s strike rate in Test cricket, batting legend Lara on ‘Follow The Blues’, said, “Pujara, definitely for me, I mean as a batsman, I am not the same as a player, that ability to be so patient and score at such a low strike rate. So, for me, if I was a coach or if I was someone that wanted Pujara to improve, I would try to create a lot more shots and try to score a strike rate that is more beneficial to him and the team.

“He does the job, and I know the job he does, but I just feel that when you bat that slowly, there are a lot of momentum swings in your innings and you allow the bowlers so many deliveries at yourself, even before you get to three figures – that you are going to find yourself coming up short a lot of times,” he added.