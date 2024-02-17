Why Team India Is Wearing Black Arm Band In India vs England 3rd Test Day 3?

In a poignant tribute to a cricketing stalwart, the Indian cricket team, amidst a gripping test match against England, donned black armbands on the third day of the third Test. This gesture was a mark of respect to the late Dattajirao Gaekwad, a former India captain and one of the nation's oldest Test cricketers, who passed away recently at the age of 95. Dattajirao Gaekwad, fondly known as Datta Gaekwad, left an indelible mark on Indian cricket during his illustrious career. Making his mark with 11 Test matches, Gaekwad's legacy extended beyond his statistical achievements. His graceful batting style and occasional leg spin bowling earned him admiration from cricket aficionados.

#TeamIndia will be wearing black arm bands in memory of Dattajirao Gaekwad, former India captain and India's oldest Test cricketer who passed away recently.#INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank — BCCI (@BCCI) February 17, 2024

A Glance at Gaekwad's Career

Gaekwad's cricketing journey was adorned with notable milestones. He captained the Indian team during the 1959 tour of England, showcasing his leadership prowess. Gaekwad's contributions extended to the domestic circuit, where he led Baroda to their Ranji Trophy triumph in 1957-58, etching his name in the annals of Indian cricketing history.

A Tribute Fit for a Cricketing Maestro

As the cricketing fraternity mourns the loss of one of its luminaries, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that Team India would honour Gaekwad's memory by sporting black armbands during the ongoing Test match against England. This gesture exemplifies the profound impact Gaekwad had on Indian cricket, resonating with players and fans alike.

Ashwin's Milestone Amidst Mourning

Amidst the solemn atmosphere, the cricketing world witnessed a historic moment as Ravichandran Ashwin claimed his 500th Test wicket on Day 2 of the match. Despite this remarkable feat, Ashwin's absence on Day 3 due to a family medical emergency cast a somber shadow over the proceedings.