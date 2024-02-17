trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2722153
NewsCricket
DATTAJIRAO GAEKWAD TRIBUTE

Why Team India Is Wearing Black Arm Band In India vs England 3rd Test Day 3?

This gesture exemplifies the profound impact Gaekwad had on Indian cricket, resonating with players and fans alike.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 10:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Why Team India Is Wearing Black Arm Band In India vs England 3rd Test Day 3?

In a poignant tribute to a cricketing stalwart, the Indian cricket team, amidst a gripping test match against England, donned black armbands on the third day of the third Test. This gesture was a mark of respect to the late Dattajirao Gaekwad, a former India captain and one of the nation's oldest Test cricketers, who passed away recently at the age of 95. Dattajirao Gaekwad, fondly known as Datta Gaekwad, left an indelible mark on Indian cricket during his illustrious career. Making his mark with 11 Test matches, Gaekwad's legacy extended beyond his statistical achievements. His graceful batting style and occasional leg spin bowling earned him admiration from cricket aficionados.

Also Read: R Ashwin's Love Story With Wife Prithi Narayanan: From Childhood Friends To Life-Partners - In Pics

A Glance at Gaekwad's Career

Gaekwad's cricketing journey was adorned with notable milestones. He captained the Indian team during the 1959 tour of England, showcasing his leadership prowess. Gaekwad's contributions extended to the domestic circuit, where he led Baroda to their Ranji Trophy triumph in 1957-58, etching his name in the annals of Indian cricketing history.

A Tribute Fit for a Cricketing Maestro

As the cricketing fraternity mourns the loss of one of its luminaries, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that Team India would honour Gaekwad's memory by sporting black armbands during the ongoing Test match against England. This gesture exemplifies the profound impact Gaekwad had on Indian cricket, resonating with players and fans alike.

Ashwin's Milestone Amidst Mourning

Amidst the solemn atmosphere, the cricketing world witnessed a historic moment as Ravichandran Ashwin claimed his 500th Test wicket on Day 2 of the match. Despite this remarkable feat, Ashwin's absence on Day 3 due to a family medical emergency cast a somber shadow over the proceedings.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India China Border: Zee News ground report from LAC
DNA Video
DNA: Major reason for Delhi Alipur factory fire?
DNA Video
DNA: I-T department freezes Congress bank accounts?
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional
DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?
DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!