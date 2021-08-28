India vs England 3rd Test: Fans slam ‘Umpire’s call’ rule after Rohit Sharma’s shocking dismissal

India opener Rohit Sharma fell victim to the controversial rule ‘Umpire’s call’ on Friday during the third Test at Leeds and as expected the incident has sparked a debate on the internet. During the third innings of the match, Rohit was given out by the umpire and then he took the DRS which showed that the ball was clipping the top of the leg-stump.

However, as per the rule, at least 50 per cent of the ball should be hitting the stumps, but fans feel only 10-20 per cent of the ball is clipping the wicket. Had the umpire not raised his finger, it would have been not out. Fans feel the Umpire’s Call rule is bizarre.

Here is how fans reacted to the dismissal:

Forget 50%,Looks like only 3% (or less) of ball hitting the wicket, This shouldn't be umpires call.

Either the third umpire was drunk or the rules for Umpires call changed in last one hour!! #INDvENG #ENGvIND #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/HppBEsn0FW — All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) August 27, 2021

More than 75% part of the ball was missing the stumps and still, an umpires call.

They have made LBW a joke really.

Absolute nonsense this is.#ENGvIND #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/Mc2rgfDNjb — Akshat (@Akshat_Cricket) August 27, 2021

Absolutely ridiculous. Have always believed that DRS has to be decisive, this umpire’s call proves that. Shambolic. #ENGvIND #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/cmPzrNXPcH — Atharv Warty (@atharvsays) August 27, 2021

Rohit played a beautiful knock of 59 runs and looked set for a hundred until he fell prey to a poor decision by the umpire. Even the India opener was not happy with the decision and fumed on his way back to the dressing room.

Meanwhile, an under-fire Cheteshwar Pujara played one of his most aggressive knocks as the Indian top-order showed plenty of resolve to reach 215 for two and keep the third Test against England alive with two more days remaining.

Pujara, who has been pilloried of late for his ultra-defensive approach and castigated for not showing enough "intent", smashed 16 boundaries in his 91 not out off 180 balls on the third day. With this knock, he overshadowed the two megastars in skipper Virat Kohli and the supremely-talented Rohit Sharma. It's a rarity but Friday was one of those days when the cricketing gods sided with Pujara.

Pujara has already done enough to give his career a new lease of life. With two days left in the game, England remain favourites despite the pitch being good for batting as India still need 139 runs to avoid innings defeat, after the hosts scored 432 in their first innings to gain a mammoth 354-run lead.