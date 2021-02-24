India vs England 3rd Test: Live Streaming, When and where to watch, Match Details

New Delhi: A resurgent Indian side will take on the visitors England in the third Test of the ongoing series which will be played at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad starting from Wednesday (February 24).

Virat Kohli-led Indian side would be confident coming into this match after their superb victory in the second test in which they defeated England by a huge margin of 317 runs.

On the other hand, England would try to find back the winning ways and repeat what they did in the opening test. Owing to skipper Joe Root's double century, the English side beat the hosts by 227 runs in the first match.

The upcoming Test will be a Day-Night match that will be played with the pink ball. Both teams would try to take a win here and consolidate their chances of winning the series. India certainly had the home advantage and will try to make the most of it.

When will India vs England 3rd Test match start?

The India vs England 3rd Test match will begin at 2:30 PM IST on Wednesday (February 24).

Where will India vs England 3rd Test match be played?

The India vs England 3rd Test match will be played at the Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 3rd Test match?

The India vs England 3rd Test match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 3rd Test match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Predicted Playing XI for India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma

Predicted Playing XI for England: Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (WK), Ollie Pope, Dom Bess, Jack Leach, Jofra Archer, James Anderson

