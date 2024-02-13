India Vs England 3rd Test Probable Playing 11s: Axar Patel Or Ravindra Jadeja? Who Will Play In Rajkot?

The third Test between India and England is set to take place from February 15 from Rajkot. The series is beautifully poised at 1-1 with three more games to go. India face a problem of plenty as far as selection if concerned. There are injury issues that is plaguing the team right now with KL Rahul ruled out of the contest while Mohammed Shami continues to heal his own injury. Plus, there are form issues as Shreyas Iyer has been dropped from the squad due to poor run.

The good news, however, for India is that Ravindra Jadeja is back in the team and is likely to play in the 3rd Test. But the question is this: at whose cost? Axar Patel has been in good form with the bat and has not done poorly with the ball. Kuldeep Yadav bowled beautifully in the 2nd Test, finishing with 4 wickets in the match. So, can Jadeja be told to sit? This is a big call as dropping R Ashwin is out of question.

Team India will be taking this call on match day and there is a huge likelihood that it is Jadeja who gets the nod if he is completely fit.

Shreyas is out of the team which means Sarfaraz Khan can finally get his debut. Rajat Patidar replaced KL Rahul in the XI and now Sarfaraz could be replacing Iyer in the 2nd Test as India look to give the youngsters a go in Rajkot.

Not to forget, there is a big chance that young wicketkeeper and batter Dhruv Jurel also gets hid debut in Rajkot as first-choice keeper and bat KS Bharat has been completely out of form with the bat and his keeping has not been of high quality so far.

There were talks that Jasprit Bumrah could be rested but it does not seem so as the teams got a long break between the 2nd and the 3rd Test. India would not want their best bowler in the series to get rest at this stage of the series.

India Probable Playing 11s: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel/KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj/Mukesh Kumar