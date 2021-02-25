हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

India vs England 3rd Test: This is not a 5-day pitch, blasts Michael Vaughan

A little over an hour into the second day’s play and already 2 innings are over and 19 wickets have fallen. England skipper Joe Root, who is nothing more than a part-time off-spinner, has picked up 4/5 in five overs. Vaughan, who had blasted the Chennai track for the second Test as well, made it clear on social media that this pitch was not good enough for the ‘five-day’ Test. 

England skipper Joe Root (left) is congratulated by his team for picking up a wicket at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Source: Twitter)

Former England captain Michael Vaughan didn’t waste any time in taking another aim at an Indian pitch. This time it was the turn of the track at the Narendra Modi stadium, where India slipped to 144/9 in reply to England’s 112 in the first innings. 

A little over an hour into the second day’s play and already 2 innings are over and 19 wickets have fallen. England skipper Joe Root, who is nothing more than a part-time off-spinner, has picked up 4/7 in six overs. 

Vaughan, who had blasted the Chennai track for the second Test as well, made it clear on social media that this pitch was not good enough for the ‘five-day’ Test. 

“Let’s be honest this is not a 5 day Test pitch !! #INDvENG,” Vaughan tweeted on Thursday (February 25).  

The former England and Yorkshire batsman went on to add, “Indian batsman can’t play off spinners from Yorkshire !! #INDvENG.” 

Michael Vaughan last week termed the second Test pitch as a ‘shocker’ and added that it is not a wicket for a five-day match. Vaughan’s comment came after the wicket aided spinners much more on the second day of the second Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. 

A total of 15 wickets fell on Day 2 out of which 10 were taken by the spinners. 

Taking to Twitter Vaughan wrote, “It’s entertaining cricket as things are happening all the time but let's be honest this Pitch is a shocker .. Not making any excuses as India have been better but this isn't a Test Match 5 day prepared Pitch ... #INDvENG.” 

Tags:
India vs EnglandJoe RootMichael Vaughan
