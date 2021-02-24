India vs England 3rd Test: Why Virat Kohli kicked Ishant Sharma off the bed

Indian paceman Ishant Sharma will become just the second Indian paceman after Kapil Dev to play his 100th Test match when India takes on England in the third Test at Motera stadium in Ahmedabad from Wednesday (February 24). Captain Virat Kohli and pacer Ishant Sharma share a special bond that dates back to the playing days when both the cricketers used to represent Delhi in the domestic circuit.

Ishant last played in an ODI in 2016 and a T20 International match in 2013. Delighted to see Ishant achieve the 100th Test milestone, Kohli shared an interesting anecdote about the time when the lanky pacer was first selected in the Indian team.

“I have known Ishant for many years now. He started playing state cricket with me. From his first season onwards, we’ve been roommates for many years in state cricket and Ranji trophy cricket,” Kohli said at the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“When he got selected for India, he was fast asleep in the afternoon and I had to kick him off the bed to say that you have been selected and he wouldn’t believe me. So, that’s how far we go back,” he added.

On Tuesday (February 23), Kohli lauded Ishant Sharma’s commitment towards Test cricket, saying the veteran pacer could have easily prioritized white-ball cricket to prolong his career but chose to focus on the longest format instead.

“It’s a great achievement in modern-day cricket. To maintain your body and play 100 Tests, it’s rare to see a pacer have such longevity these days. He could have easily prioritized white-ball cricket but full credit to him that he didn’t,” Kohli said.

“A lot of people even lose their motivation. He has the skills, if he wanted he could have improved his four over, 10 over cricket and played in the IPL regularly, or presented himself in T20 and ODIs. But he gave his full commitment to Test cricket,” Kohli added.

