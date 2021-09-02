हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England 2021

India vs England 4th Test Day 1 Live Score Updates: India to bat first as Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav come in

Virat Kohli's India are facing off against Joe Root-led England in the fourth Test of the five-match series. The series is level at 1-1 with India winning at Lord's in the 2nd Test and England bouncing back to win the 3rd Test at Leeds.

India vs England 4th Test Day 1 Live Score Updates: India to bat first as Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav come in
Virat Kohli's India are taking on Joe Root-led England side in the 4th Test at The Oval in London. (Source: Twitter)

England captain Joe Root won the toss elected to bowl first in the fourth Test against India at The Oval on Thursday (September 2). The hosts made 2 changes with Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes replacing Jos Buttler and Sam Curran from the side that posted an innings win at Leeds. In Virat Kohli's side, there was still no place for Ravichandran Ashwin as India brought in Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur for Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, both of whom have slight niggles.

Check live score updates from the fourth Test at the Oval here.

Meanwhile, Kohli says his relationship with head coach Ravi Shastri is based on mutual respect and trust, something that has helped them make this team the one that ‘everyone wants to beat’.

On the eve of the fourth Test against England at the Oval on Thursday, Kohli was joined by his teammates at the Taj hotel here for the launch ceremony of a new exclusive members’ club ‘The Chambers’.

“Our working relationship, and off the field as well, has been built on mutual respect and trust, on a vision that has been shared, which has been focussed in one direction which is to take Indian cricket higher and in a better place than we found it,” said Kohli.

“That was always our aim and I think, along with the brilliance of the whole team, the talent that we have been blessed with, we have been able to achieve that. We stand as the team that everyone wants to beat anywhere we play in the world and that for us is a matter of immense pride,” he added.

The event was marked with a special ‘Rendezvous Series’ around the UK launch of Shastri’s debut as an author with ‘Stargazing: The Players In My Life’. “It’s his first book and I hope he writes a few more because he has a lot more to share,” said Kohli.

During an interaction around his new book, Shastri was asked about the ongoing series, which stands at 1-1 right now, and he promised things are set to get ‘spicier’ in the last two games. “When you have a captain on the same page, it becomes pretty easy and most of my boys are on a similar page,” said Shastri.

“The idea was to take the game forward and play to win. We’re not here to fill in the numbers, we're here to play cricket that is positive and play to win. It’s been one spicy series, that’s the way it should be, and I just think it’ll be spicier over the next couple of weeks,” he said.

