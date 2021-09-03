हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs England

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 Live Score Updates: Umesh shines, ENG 5 wickets down

At stumps on Day 1, England's score read 53/3-- still trailing by 138 runs with seven wickets in hand.

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 Live Score Updates: Umesh shines, ENG 5 wickets down
File image (Source: Twitter)

Team India pacer Umesh Yadav picked two early wickets On Day 2 to put England on backfoot.  First, he removed Craig Overton, who came out to bat as a nightwatchman on Day 1. It was an outswinger by Umesh and Overton got a regulation outside edge that was taken by the Indian skipper Virat Kohli in the cordon. The pacer's next victim was Dawid Malan who departed in the same fashion as Overton as he thick-edged the outswinger and Rohit Sharma took a lovely catch at second slip. England have so far lost five wickets.

Meanwhile, India might have been bundled out for 191 in the first innings, but Jasprit Bumrah dismissed England's openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed to end scintillating Day 1 of the ongoing fourth Test here at the Kennington Oval on Thursday.

At stumps, England's score read 53/3-- still trailing by 138 runs with seven wickets in hand.

After bundling out India for 191, England got off to a bad start as openers Rory Burns (5) and Haseeb Hameed (0) were sent back to the pavilion in the fourth over by Jasprit Bumrah. On the cusp of stumps, Umesh Yadav got the big fish as he clean bowled England captain Joe Root (21) and the hosts were reduced to 52/3. In the end, Malan and Overton ensured that England does not lose more wickets before stumps.

Earlier, Shardul Thakur might have played a knock of 57 runs, but Chris Woakes' four-wicket haul helped England bundle out India for 191. Ollie Robinson took three wickets while James Anderson and Craig Overton returned with one wicket each.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs EnglandOval TestIND vs ENG 4th Test
Next
Story

MS Dhoni in same league as Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev, says Ravi Shastri

Must Watch

PT8M43S

Postmortem report of Sidharth Shukla handed over to police, no injury marks found on body