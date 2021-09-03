India vs England 4th Test Day 2 Live Score Updates: Umesh shines, ENG 5 wickets down

Team India pacer Umesh Yadav picked two early wickets On Day 2 to put England on backfoot. First, he removed Craig Overton, who came out to bat as a nightwatchman on Day 1. It was an outswinger by Umesh and Overton got a regulation outside edge that was taken by the Indian skipper Virat Kohli in the cordon. The pacer's next victim was Dawid Malan who departed in the same fashion as Overton as he thick-edged the outswinger and Rohit Sharma took a lovely catch at second slip. England have so far lost five wickets.

Meanwhile, India might have been bundled out for 191 in the first innings, but Jasprit Bumrah dismissed England's openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed to end scintillating Day 1 of the ongoing fourth Test here at the Kennington Oval on Thursday.

At stumps, England's score read 53/3-- still trailing by 138 runs with seven wickets in hand.

After bundling out India for 191, England got off to a bad start as openers Rory Burns (5) and Haseeb Hameed (0) were sent back to the pavilion in the fourth over by Jasprit Bumrah. On the cusp of stumps, Umesh Yadav got the big fish as he clean bowled England captain Joe Root (21) and the hosts were reduced to 52/3. In the end, Malan and Overton ensured that England does not lose more wickets before stumps.

Earlier, Shardul Thakur might have played a knock of 57 runs, but Chris Woakes' four-wicket haul helped England bundle out India for 191. Ollie Robinson took three wickets while James Anderson and Craig Overton returned with one wicket each.