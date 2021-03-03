India vs England 4th Test: Live Streaming, When and where to watch, Match Details

New Delhi: India will be looking to seal the series with another win when they clash with England in the final Test match of the ongoing series in Ahmedabad on Thursday (March 3).

Currently, India leads the series with 2-1. With the win in the last match, India has already ensured that they cannot lose the series. Even if the next match ends in a draw, India will make it to the final of the ICC Test Championship.

England, on the other hand, are out of the race for the Championship but would like to level the series here. They would need to dig deep after what happened in the last match.

The English batsmen failed to withstand the spin attack from the hosts. The pitch, which was favourable to the spinners, had a significant role to play.

The match will begin at 9:30 am IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

When will India vs England 4th Test match start?

The India vs England 4th Test match will begin at 9:30 AM IST on Thursday (March 4).

Where will India vs England 4th Test match be played?

The India vs England 4th Test match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 4th Test match?

The India vs England 4th Test match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 4th Test match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Predicted Playing XI for India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav

Predicted Playing XI for England: Zak Crawley, Dom Sibley, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (WK), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Dom Bess, Jack Leach, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad