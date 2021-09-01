India vs England 4th Test: Team India add Prasidh Krishna to squad for Oval Test

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Wednesday -- based on the request of the team management -- added fast bowler Prasidh Krishna to India's squad for the fourth Test against England, beginning Thursday at The Oval, London.

Prasidh, who was on the standby list has been training and travelling with Team India right from the start of the tour.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee - based on the request of the team management - has added fast bowler Prasidh Krishna to India's squad for the fourth Test," read the BCCI release.

A right-arm pace bowler, Krishna made his international debut in the ODI series against England in Pune in March. He played in all three matches and picked up six wickets, including 4/54 on debut. He was also awarded the Man of the Match award in his very first ODI game.

In nine first-class appearances, Krishna has picked 34 wickets at an average of 20.26 and an economy rate of 2.79.

Krishna was one of the four players from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad who tested positive for COVID-19 on May 8 and recovered before joining the Indian team in Mumbai for their departure to England for the World Test Championship final and England Test series.

Meanwhile, with the five-match Test series between India and England poised perfectly at 1-1, the focus heading into the fourth game remains on whether ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will finally be given a chance in the playing XI or not.

India's squad for the fourth Test: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna