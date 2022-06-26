Team India will look to win the fifth Test against England at the Edgbaston, Birmingham starting from June 1 to seal their third series win on the English soil. The Edgbaston Test was rescheduled after the Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp the last time they travelled to England. India are leading the Test series 2-1 with a match to go. Ahead of the big Test, India's premier Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara who is making his comeback into the side has expressed that India will have the upper hand over the Ben Stokes' side as they had plenty of time to prepare.

Mohammad Shami picks Cheteshwar Pujara in the warm up game and later apologise for it. pic.twitter.com/3mQRoYE6U2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 24, 2022

"It is after a long time. So we just need to regroup. We just need to understand our strengths. The good part for us is we are here early. So there is plenty of time to prepare for all the players," Pujara said in an interview with BCCI TV.

Ahead of the 5th Test, India are playing a practice match against Leicestershire. Pujara represented Leicestershire along with three other players as per a mutual agreement between the two teams. The right-hand batsman, who had a record-breaking season in County cricket ahead of the tour, was dismissed for a duck by India's M Shami but to get more match time to played for India in the third innings and scored 22 off 53 balls.

"I think the most important thing is we have a good bunch of players. We have quality fast bowlers. So the way the guys did in the last four matches here, I am sure they are eager to do the same thing again. If we can win this particular Test and win this series on English soil, I think it will probably be one of the best victories for India. All of us are looking forward to this Test match," Pujara added.