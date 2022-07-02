Team India will resume Day 2 of the Edgbaston Test against England on Saturday (July 2) at 338 for 7 and the visitors will be hoping to cross 375-run mark. At the end of day one, Ravindra Jadeja (83*) and Mohammed Shami (0*) were on the crease.

Meanwhile, fans will be wary of the rain threat in Birmingham as the unpredictable English weather is likely to play its game on the second day of the Test as well. According to AccuWeather, the maximum temperature on Saturday will be 19 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will be nine degrees Celsius.

However, heavy rainfall is expected between 10 am to 12 pm local time, as per a report by weather.com. The day is expected to be cloudy, but the sun will come out around 3 pm to put a pause on the rain. There are 75% chances of rainfall in the daytime and 12% at night. Humidity will be somewhere around 76-81%. There is a 17% probability of thunderstorms as well.

Notably, the opening day of the Edgbaston Test was also affected by rain as only 20.1 overs were possible in the first session of play on Friday. India were 53 for 2 when the players were forced off the field.

Talking about the day 1, Rishabh Pant played one of the best knocks by an Indian Test batter in overseas conditions, a marvellous 146, as he and Ravindra Jadeja (83 not out) figured in a magnificent counterattack to propel India to 338/7 in 73 overs on day one of rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston on Friday.

At 98/5, India were in all sorts of trouble, staring at a total that would have been way less than what they expected. But Pant and Jadeja shared a counter-attacking stand of 222 runs off 239 balls, with Pant producing a knock that will be remembered for long while Jadeja played the second foil to perfection.